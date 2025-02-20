Court Rejects No-Case Submission In Usifo Ataga Murder Trial

Share

A Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) yesterday rejected a no-case submission filed by the second and third defendants, Adedapo Quadri and Chioma Egbuchu, in the ongoing murder trial of Chidinma Ojukwu.

Consequently, the court ordered them to open their defences.

During the resumed hearing, Justice Yetunde Adesanya ruled that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence linking the defendants to the alleged crimes, warranting their responses.

In her ruling, Justice Adesanya stated that the court’s duty was not to analyze the charge at this stage but to determine whether the prosecution had established a prima facie case.

She emphasized that the evidence presented was enough for the defendants to enter their defence.

“The first defendant, during interrogation, told the ninth prosecuting witness (PW9), DSP Olusegun Bamidele, that it was the second defendant who helped her bank statements, a driver’s license, and a passport.

“The second defendant also confessed to assisting her in preparing these documents,” the judge stated.

Regarding the third defendant, the court noted that the evidence against her was drawn from PW9’s testimony during his examination-in-chief.

Chidinma Ojukwu, a former 300-level Mass Communication student at the University of Lagos, is facing trial for the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of SuperTV, Usifo Michael Ataga.

She is also charged with stealing and forgery, alongside Quadri and Egbuchu.

Ojukwu and her co-defendants were arraigned on October 12, 2021, on a nine-count charge.

The case has been adjourned for the defence to present its arguments on April 9, 14, 15, 17, and 29, 2025.

Share

Please follow and like us: