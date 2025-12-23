Court Rejects KWAM1’s Bid To Halt Awujale Selection Process

An Ogun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Ode has declined a request by Nigerian Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM1, to stop the ongoing selection and installation process of the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

Delivering his ruling on Monday, Justice A. A. Omoniyi dismissed KWAM1’s application for an interim injunction, describing it as lacking merit and insufficient to warrant judicial intervention at this stage.

The court instead ordered an accelerated hearing of the substantive suit and fixed January 14, 2026, for proceedings.

Ayinde, who was represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu, had approached the court to restrain Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and five other respondents from taking further steps in the Awujale selection process.

He argued that the injunction was necessary to protect his interest as an aspirant to the vacant throne.

The musician had earlier declared interest in the Awujale stool, claiming ancestry from the Jadiara Royal House within the Fusengbuwa Ruling House.

However, the Fusengbuwa ruling house rejected his claim, insisting that he does not belong to the royal lineage.

Following the rejection, Ayinde instituted a suit against the ruling house, the state governor, officials of the Ijebu-Ode Local Government, and members of the Awujale Interregnum Administrative Council, challenging the process he described as unjust.

With the court’s refusal to grant interim relief, the Awujale selection process is expected to continue pending the determination of the substantive case, which will ultimately decide the validity of KWAM1’s claim to the revered traditional stool.