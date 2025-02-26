Court Rejects Emefiele’s Recusal Application

Share

An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Tuesday refused the recusal application filed by the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The court took the decision while delivering a ruling on the recusal application instituted by Emefiele through his counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), who had made an allegation of bias against Justice Rahman Oshodi, who presided over the court.

Oshodi dismissed the oral application made by the defence team, stating that the allegations of bias were unsubstantiated.

The judge referenced multiple Supreme Court decisions and asserted that there was no evidence to justify his withdrawal from the case.

“I have carefully considered the submission of the counsel. This oral application came as a result of the ruling delivered on January 24, asking the court to recuse itself from this case on the grounds of bias.

“The allegation of bias has not been substantiated. Accordingly, the first and second defendants’ recusal application is hereby refused,” Oshodi said.

Emefiele’s lead counsel, Ojo (SAN), had on February 24 requested the court to step down from the matter, arguing that previous rulings suggested a likelihood of bias.

However, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), represented by Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), objected to the application, calling it unmeritorious and a delay tactic.

Emefiele is facing a 19-count charge, including allegations of receiving gratification and corrupt demands.

His co-defendant, Henry Omoile, is charged with three counts related to the unlawful acceptance of gifts by agents.

In a separate ruling on Wednesday, the court granted Emefiele permission to appeal its January 8 ruling, which challenged the court’s jurisdiction to hear the case.

The trial has been adjourned until May 26 for continuation.

Legal representatives at the proceedings included Oyedepo (SAN) for the EFCC, Ojo (SAN) for Emefiele, and Kazeem Gbadamosi (SAN) for Omoile.

