Court Rejects Bid To Bar Journalists From Covering Land Dispute Case Involving Medical Doctor

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja has turned down a request to bar journalists from covering an ongoing legal dispute involving a medical doctor and international consultant, Dr Ojo Ademola Oluwatosin, over an alleged attempt to forcefully take over his Lekki property.

Justice Akinkunmi Idowu, presiding over the matter, specifically refused an oral application by Mr Kehinde Akerele, counsel to the 1st Defendant, who asked the court to caution the Claimant against media reporting of the court proceedings.

Akerele argued that the media presence might influence the course of justice and sought the court’s intervention in curbing the publication of court events.

But Justice Idowu firmly rejected the request, affirming the constitutional role of journalists in covering court proceedings held in open court.

“The court has no power to restrain the media from reporting what takes place in an open courtroom, provided the reports are accurate,” he stated.

While the proceeding lasted, the Claimant’s counsel, Dr Adekunle Ojo (SAN), denied any allegations of using the media to sway public opinion or to publish court proceedings.

The suit, numbered LD/15415LMW/24, was filed by Dr Ojo, who is seeking the court’s protection against what he described as an unlawful takeover of his Lekki land by the defendants, Starmark Finance Company Ltd, Stephen Ajibade-Abisuga, Tunju Solaja, and Engineer Peter Omotosho.

During the last hearing, Dr Ojo also submitted a motion dated February 19, requesting the withdrawal of the law firm of Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), from representing the 1st Defendant.

According to Dr. Ojo, the firm, Lawal Pedro SAN & Associates, faces a conflict of interest due to a prior legal position taken by the attorney general’s office.

He told the court that the Attorney-General, who is also the principal partner of the said law firm, had previously issued a Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advice that allegedly indicted Starmark Finance Company Ltd and other individuals in the same matter.

In his motion, Dr Ojo is also asking the court to set aside its February 18 order that permitted the law firm to represent the 1st Defendant, citing the DPP advice as a basis for disqualification due to suppressed facts and conflict of interest.

Meanwhile, Mr Akerele, counsel to the 1st Defendant, noted that two applications were pending before the court.

One of them, dated April 7, seeks the court’s leave to change the address for service in the case.

Dr Ojo (SAN), informed the court he had only just received the application and would require more time to review and respond.

Justice Idowu subsequently adjourned the matter to May 20, 2025, for further hearing and for the claimant’s counsel to file his response.

