Court Reinstates Suspended Edo LG Chairs, Deputies

An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City has ordered the restatement of the suspended Local Council Chairmen and their deputies in the State.

The court, presided over by Justice Efe Ikponmwonba issued the order on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Justice Ikponmwonba gave this order while ruling on a suit filed by the embattled 18 Council Chairmen and the Edo State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).

The defendants are the Edo State Government, Edo State Governor, Deputy Governor, the Attorney-General of Edo State, the Accountant-General of Edo State and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government, Community and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The judge granted the claimants/applicants prayers by restraining the defendants from acting on the resolution of the Edo State House of Assembly suspending the claimants.

The court also ordered that the status quo as of December 12, 2024, be maintained pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed on December 12, 2024.

The judge adjourned the suit to February 17, 2025, for a hearing and ordered that a hearing notice be issued and served on the defendants.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Edo State House of Assembly had suspended the 18 LG chairmen and their deputies over alleged misconduct and insubordination.

The lawmakers took the decision following a petition filed against the LG chairmen by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Okpebholo had in the petition, accused the local council bosses of insubordination for failing to submit their LGAs’ financial statements to him.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, had faulted the suspension of the LG chairmen, describing it as unconstitutional.

