Court Reinstates Obasa As Lagos Speaker

The Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja on Wednesday declared the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly illegal, unconstitutional, null, and void.

The court also awarded N500,000 in damages to Obasa for the psychological distress and embarrassment he suffered following his ouster.

Justice Yetunde Pinheiro, who presided over the matter, delivered a judgment lasting nearly three hours.

She ruled that all proceedings and resolutions of the House on January 13, 2025, the date Obasa was removed, were invalid and held no legal standing.

Obasa, through his legal representative, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afolabi Fashanu, had filed a suit on February 12, 2025, challenging his removal while he was out of the country and during a period when the Assembly was in recess.

The suit named the House of Assembly and Mojisola Meranda, who was appointed as Speaker in his absence, as defendants.

Arguing that the sitting leading to his removal lacked due process and constitutional backing, Obasa urged the court to nullify the proceedings because they were convened without lawful authority.

He emphasized that neither he nor any formally designated authority had approved the session.

Justice Pinheiro dismissed preliminary objections challenging the court’s jurisdiction and the competence of the suit, saying that non-compliance with pre-action notice requirements does not render a suit invalid.

She ruled that the judiciary is empowered to review legislative actions where constitutional procedures are breached.

“The court of law can intervene where the provisions of the constitution have not been met during any proceedings of the House of Assembly,” the judge said, referencing legal precedents, including Usman v Kaduna State House of Assembly and Agbaso v Imo State.

The judge found that the central issue in the case was whether the procedure followed by the Assembly on January 13 adhered to constitutional standards and the House’s own rules. She concluded it did not.

Justice Pinheiro determined that the meeting was improperly convened, pointing out that the chief whip, who led the move to recall the Assembly, lacked the authority to summon a session.

According to the House Rules, only leadership members, excluding the chief whip, possess the power to request the Speaker for the convocation of a sitting.

Highlighting Order 7 and Rule 30 of the House Rules, the court emphasized that no valid steps were taken to reconvene the Assembly after it had adjourned sine die.

The judge added that it was immaterial that a majority of members attended or supported the session, as the process itself was fundamentally flawed.

“Every step taken towards reconvening the meeting of the House after it had adjourned indefinitely cannot stand,” Justice Pinheiro declared.

In conclusion, the court set aside all actions taken during the disputed sitting, including the purported removal of Obasa and the appointment of Meranda as Speaker.

