Court reinstates dismissed National Film Censors Board’s Assistant Director

Justice Osatohanmwen ObasekiOsaghae of a National Industrial Court in Abuja has nullified the purported dismissal of an Assistant Director at the National Film Censors Board, Olushola Anjorin. The court consequently ordered Anjorin’s immediate reinstatement as an Assistant Director on Grade level 15, with all the rights and privileges.

The judge also ordered the National Film and Video Censors Board and its CEO to immediately release the 2018 promotion of Anjorin to Assistant Director in the Department of Operations on Salary Grade level 15 and pay him the difference in salary and emoluments and the outstanding balance of N600,000.00 (Six Hundred Thousand Naira) being his baggage and passage allowance upon his transfer to Abuja and payment of his salaries, allowances and all other entitlements due to him when his salary and allowances were wrongfully stopped from August 2018 till date. Justice Obaseki-Osaghae declared that the procedure that led to the dismissal of Anjorin by the National Film and Video Censors Board and the Senior Management Committee is unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect being in contravention of the Constitution of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

The court also granted an order of an Injunction restraining the National Film and Video Censors Board, CEO, its servants and/or agents from preventing Anjorin from performing the functions and duties as Assistant Director, Operations or from interfering with his enjoyment of the rights, privileges and benefits attached to the said office. The claimant, Olushola Anjorin, had averred that the claim that he absconded is untrue and was shocked when his salary was not paid since August 2018, and there was no communication to him on the stoppage of his salary or the reason for it. He alleged that it was the agency’s CEO who directed that he be queried without being paid and later dismissed for alleged abscondment without a fair hearing using the Senior Management Committee that is unknown to the Public Service Rules. Anjorin maintained that he cannot be summarily dismissed by the National Film and Video Censors Board without following the procedure contained in the Public Service Rules, and urged the Court to grant the reliefs sought. In its defence, the defendants- National Film and Video Censors Board, stated that the board did not breach any of the provisions of the Public Service Rules; insisting that Anjorin violated the provisions of the Public Service Rules by proceeding on study leave without approval. The defendant added that its Governing Board considered the query and Anjorin’s response at its meeting of 26th March, 2019 before handing down the verdict of dismissal. In opposition, Anjorin’s lawyer, Prof. J. O. Amupitan (SAN), argued that the Board contravened the disciplinary procedure when the allegations against his client were not referred to the Governing Board for trial and the procedure adopted in disciplining the claimant failed to meet the requirement of natural justice and fair hearing.

In her judgement,Justice Obaseki-Osaghae held that the stoppage of Anjorin’s salary is a severe disciplinary sanction that may only be meted out by the Governing Council following compliance with the disciplinary procedure in the Public Service Rules. Justice Obaseki-Osaghae stated further that there is no evidence that the matter against Anjorin was investigated or referred to the Governing Council to enable it notify him in writing the ground upon which it proposed to discipline him as required by the rule; neither is there evidence that he was given access to any document or report used against him. The court held that the CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board constituted himself as the accuser, the prosecutor, and the judge all at the same time which is contrary to the mandatory provisions of the Public Service Rules. Justice Obaseki stated that the National Film and Video Censors Board as a Federal Government statutory body/Parastatal must carry out its activities in line with its governing laws, rules and procedures.