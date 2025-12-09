Court Refuses Nnamdi Kanu’s Request Seeking His Transfer From Sokoto Prison

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday refused an application filed by the convicted IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, seeking his transfer from the Sokoto Correctional Centre to a custodial facility within the Federal Capital Territory or neighbouring Nasarawa State.

Kanu, through the Legal Aid Council, had approached the court with an ex-parte application requesting an order directing the Federal Government or the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to immediately move him from Sokoto to either Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja or Keffi Custodial Centre in Nasarawa.

In the alternative, he asked to be transferred to any custodial facility within the court’s jurisdiction, including Suleja or Keffi, to enable him to effectively pursue his appeal.

Trial Judge, Justice James Omotosho however refused the request. He ruled that such an order could not be granted without hearing from the Federal Government.

He however directed Kanu to convert the ex-parte application into a motion on notice and serve all parties to allow fair hearing. Justice Omotosho consequently adjourned till January 27, 2026, for the hearing of the motion