Court Refuses DSS’s Application For Continued Detention Of Emefiele For 14 Days

An Abuja High Court in Maitama has struck out an application filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) to secure an order to detain the suspended former governor of the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, for further 14 days, based on what they referred to as fresh evidence they have uncovered. The application which was marked FCT/ HC/M/12105/2023 and heard by Justice Hamza Muazu was filed yesterday by the lawyers from the agency and came up before the vacation judge today.

The judge struck out the application for being an abuse of court process and for lack of jurisdiction. When the judge questioned counsel to the DSS, Victor Ejelonu, on the court’s jurisdiction in view of the provisions of sections 293 and 296 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act which vests exclusive rights on the Magistrate Court to grant detention order, the counsel applied and withdrew the matter.

It would seem that what the DSS did was an attempt to use the court to legalise what the Service did in Lagos where they abducted Emefiele from the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service. Meanwhile, condemnation and outrage trailed the filing of such exparte application by the DSS. The DSS application followed the re-arrest of Emefiele from the premises of a Federal High Court in Lagos by the security agency after he was remanded in the custody of the Correctional Centre, pending the perfection of his bail which was granted by Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

Abuja-based constitutional lawyer, Nnamdi Mba, in his reaction said: “You cannot be charging someone to court yet you cannot obey the same court. What the DSS is doing is tantamount to intimidating the courts.” Another lawyer, C C Nwu- do, who analysed the situation stated: “Ordinarily, when a person is brought to court and takes his plea, it is no longer the duty of the security agency that brought the defendant to court to determine where the person will be held in custody but the duty of the court.

“Hence, once a defendant is granted bail, except the judge specifically mentions otherwise, the men of the Nigeria Correctional Service take custody of such person until the bail conditions are perfected. “In the case of Emefiele, the DSS practically abducted him from the custody of the Correctional Service and have now filed for an order seek- ing to further detain him for 14 days, when they have held him consecutively for over six weeks and have exhausted the maximum two previous orders to detain him for 28 days.

“Except they tell a bunch of lies in their application to the judge, no judge knowing the true facts of this matter can grant them such application. I am glad to hear that the judge courageously struck out their application.” Another lawyer, Hassan Omale, in his reaction said the abduction of Emefiele by the DSS from the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service without court order is unlawful and outright criminal and whoever gave the order for such to happen ought to be removed from office immediately.”