Court Probes Alleged Unlawful Takeover Of Ikoyi Property

A high-stakes property dispute in Ikoyi has intensified after a businessman, Alhaji Hameed Kasumu, was accused of unlawfully extending a court judgment granted in his favour over Plot 16, Alexander Avenue, to forcibly take possession of Plot 15, a separate parcel belonging to a petitioner, Muhammadu Dahiru Wada.

The allegation, now the subject of a five-count criminal charge, has intensified concerns about the rising number of aggressive land acquisitions and unlawful takeovers in Lagos’ upscale neighbourhoods.

The matter came up last Thursday before Justice Abdul-Raheem Tejumade Muyideen of a Lagos State High Court at TBS, but the planned arraignment of Kasumu and his company, Kings County Property Investment Limited, was stalled due to a dispute over whether the defendants were properly served with court processes.

The prosecution, led by Igile Oju, informed the court that the defendants had already been served with the charge sheet and were aware of the proceedings, yet failed to appear.

Oju told the court that a five-count charge had been filed against the defendants and supported with proof of service.

“They are aware of the charge, and I do not know why they are not here,” he stated.

However, defence lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) countered that Kasumu was not within the court’s jurisdiction and had not been personally served, arguing that the service relied upon by the prosecution was defective.

He also noted that the defence had filed a preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction to hear the criminal charge.

“Where jurisdiction is being challenged, the physical presence of the first defendant is not mandatory,” Adegboruwa told the court.

Justice Muyideen, after reviewing the proof of service dated October 15, 2025, noted that the charge was served on a certain Mrs Ruth, said to be an employee of Kasumu, but not on the defendant personally.

While the court held that service on the company was sufficient, it found that personal service on the first defendant was yet to be regularised.

The court therefore adjourned the matter to January 13, 2026, to enable the prosecution pto erfect service and for the hearing of the defence’s preliminary objection.

Behind the procedural dispute lies a deeper conflict over ownership and control of prime real estate in Ikoyi.

According to a police investigation report dated April 23, 2025, Kings County Property Investment Limited had obtained a judgment in a civil proceedings affirming its possession of Plot 16, Alexander Avenue.

However, the report stated that the company allegedly extended the enforcement of that judgment to Plot 15, a different property owned by Wada, despite clear evidence distinguishing the two plots.

A verification report from the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation further confirmed that Plots 15 and 16 are not contiguous and are in fact approximately 306 metres apart.

The report reinforced the police conclusion that the defendants’ occupation of Plot 15 lacked a lawful basis.

The Inspector-General of Police, who initiated the criminal proceedings under Charge No. LD/26902C/2025, accused Kasumu and his company of conspiring between 2021 and 2023 to trespass, intimidate, and unlawfully occupy Wada’s land in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The IGP Monitoring Unit recommended that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, withdraw the police officers deployed at 15 Alexander Avenue at the instance of Hameed Kasumu, as the Police should not be used as a tool for suppression, considering the fact that it is clear the suspect does not own the land.

Court records further showed that Kings County Property Investment Limited had earlier challenged the revocation of Plot 16 in Suit No. LD/8305LMW/2019 before the Lagos High Court, TBS Lands Division, where it secured judgment granting it possession of that plot 16, not 15 Alexander.”