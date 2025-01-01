Court Permits Dia To Detain Bodejo, 6 Others For 60 Days

Share

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an application filed by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to detain Alhaji Bello Bodejo, President, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, and six others for 60 days pending the conclusion of investigation.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the DIA, I.O. Odom, seeking the order to detain the seven respondents for the period in the first instance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DIA, in the motion exparte marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/1875/V/2024 had sued Bodejo, Suleiman Abba, Umar Jibrin, Umar Bello, Muhammed Ayuba, Jibrin Baba and Saidu Wakili as 1st to 7th respondents respectively.

The DIA, in the motion dated and filed on December 16 by Mrs N.F. Bala, sought one prayer. That is “an order of this honourable court enabling the applicant to detain the respondents for a period of sixty (60) days in the first instance pending the conclusion of investigation.”

In the affidavit deposed to by Bonny Ozegbe, an investigating officer with DIA, he said the respondents were arrested by the Nigerian Armed Forces in Nasarawa State and were brought to DIA on Dec. 11 for further investigation regarding the suspected crimes against them and their possible prosecution by the appropriate agency.

Ozegbe alleged that all the respondents were arrested for the alleged offence of banditry and illegal arms possession.

According to him, the preliminary investigation report against the respondents reveals that they were involved in an attack against a military formation deployed to Nasarawa State during an attack on farmers and farmlands within the area.

He said the attack resulted in grievous injuries against personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other civilians as well as carting of arms and ammunition belonging to the military personnel.

“During the operation that led to the arrest of the respondents, several weapons were recovered from the respondents including Ak47 rifles and ammunitions as well as other dangerous weapons.

“The preliminary investigation report also revealed that the 2nd to 7th respondents who were involved in the incident carried out the attacks in Nasarawa State on the instructions of the 1st respondent (Bodejo) who is their leader,” he alleged.

Ozegbe said this was not the first time the Bodejo was being arrested for issues relating to insecurity in the North Central Nigeria.

