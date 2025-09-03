Court Overturns Nigerian Military’s 15-Yr Service Rule

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has in a landmark judgement declared unconstitutional the long-standing policy requiring military personnel to serve a minimum of 15 years before being allowed to resign.

The judgment, delivered on Sept. 2, 2025, by Justice Emmanuel D. Subilim in Suit No. NICN/ ABJ/25/2025, was filed by Lagos-based human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong on behalf of Flight Lieutenant J.A. Akerele. The court ruled that members of the Nigerian Armed Forces cannot be compelled into what it described as “modern-day slavery under the guise of national service,” affirming that military officers have the constitutional right to resign at any time.

The case, which named the Chief of Air Staff and the Nigerian Air Force as defendants, challenged the mandatory 15-year service requirement stipulated in the Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service for Officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces (HTACOS). Subilim held that the policy was not only oppressive but also violated the constitutional rights of military personnel.

The court further declared that the provisions of the HTACOS enforcing the 15-year service period were unconstitutional, null, and void. Akerele, commissioned in 2013 as a Pilot Officer by then-President Goodluck Jonathan, detailed in his affidavit a series of alleged victimization and systemic persecution by the Nigerian Air Force after he sought to resign voluntarily.

He recounted how his career trajectory was repeatedly disrupted due to administrative lapses and unfulfilled promises. “Before the 14th day of September 2013, I was selected based on merit as a finalyear student in the Nigerian Defence Academy to complete my flight training in the United States of America.

“However, during the course of my studies, allowances were withheld for five months, and I was abruptly recalled from the course in July 2014. This led to my loss of seniority in rank, and I was not assigned to any unit for over a year”, Akerele stated. He further narrated how his career path within the Nigerian Air Force was switched multiple times, from air traffic control to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and later to intelligence operations, often with incomplete training or canceled programmes.