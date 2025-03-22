Court orders woman to drop ex-husband’s name after 11 yrs divorce

Share

A Customary Court at Rumuogba, Rivers State, has stripped Mrs. Kate Ngbor from continuing bearing her former husband’s name with immediate effect.

The claimant, Chief Sam Ngbor has in Suit No: OCC/9/2021, sought the court order to restrain his former wife, Mrs. Kate Ngbor from continuing bearing his name.

The court, after the submissions from E. O Erhirhi Esq, Counsel to the claimant and R.U Egwenre Esq, Counsel to the defendant granted the orders.

The court ordered that the defendant has no right, except on the express permission of the Claimant to continue to bear or answer the name “Ngbor” or “Sam-Ngbor” (as the case may be).

The Court consequently in the judgement stripped the defendant of the name “Ngbor” or “Sam-Ngbor”.on the 9th day of June, 2014.

