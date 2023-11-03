Court Orders Unconditional Release Of Emefiele

An Abuja High Court has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele from its detention.

The order of the court was premised on Marion ex-parte marked FCT/HC/ CV/040/2023 filed by Emefiele. Joined as defendants in the suit are the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Attorney General of the Federation, Executive Chairman of EFCC and EFCC.

The Applicant is praying the court for an order directing his immediate and unconditional release from the custody of the 3rd and 4th Respondents pending the hearing and the determination of the Originating Motion.

Delivering ruling, the trial judge, Justice O.A Adeniyi held that: “Upon listening to Labi-Lawal, the learned counsel for the Applicant moving in terms of the motion paper, it hereby ordered accordingly, the 3rd and 4th Respondents are hereby ordered to unconditionally release the Applicant from detention forthwith;

or in the alternative produce him in Court on the date fixed for hearing of the substantive motion on notice for purposes of being admitted to bail by the Court. “Accordingly, it is hereby further ordered that the motion on notice shall be heard on Monday, 6/11/2023, by 1pm prompt.”