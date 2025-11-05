Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Pretty Mike’s Night Club

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of the property belonging to prominent Nigerian socialite and entertainer, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike, following claims that the premises were being used for drug storage and distribution.

Justice Musa Kakaki delivered the ruling on Tuesday, November 4, after hearing an ex parte application submitted by counsel for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Buhari Abdulahi.

New Telegraph reports that the building, located at No. 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, and known as Proxy Lagos Night Club, was allegedly utilised as a storage and distribution hub for 169 cylinders (384.662 kilogrammes) of nitrous oxide (also known as laughing gas) and 200 grammes of Cannabis Sativa.

According to the NDLEA, the nightclub is owned by Mike Nwalie (Pretty Mike) and Joachim Hillary, who purportedly used the premises as a base to prepare for a “large-scale drug party.”

READ ALSO:

Abdulahi, while moving the motion dated October 27, 2025, urged the court to grant an order for the interim forfeiture of the nightclub to the Federal Government, describing it as an “instrumentality of crime” under the NDLEA Act.

He also sought an order suspending all commercial and entertainment activities at the property until investigations are concluded.

He argued that the order was necessary to preserve the integrity of the property during the ongoing probe, adding that no party would be unduly prejudiced by the court’s decision.

In an affidavit deposed to by Deputy Commander of Narcotics, Nasiru Garba Bungudu, the NDLEA disclosed that the agency had received credible intelligence in October 2025 about preparations for a major drug event at the nightclub. Acting on the tip-off, NDLEA operatives from the Lagos Strategic Command stormed the location on October 26, 2025, at about midnight.

During the operation, officers reportedly recovered 169 cylinders of nitrous oxide and 200 grams of cannabis, while more than 200 persons, including the two respondents, were arrested.

Laboratory analysis later confirmed that the seized substances were controlled drugs.

The affidavit also alleged that the nightclub had a history of drug-related activities carried out with the knowledge and consent of its owner.

After reviewing the motion and accompanying evidence, Justice Kakaki granted the NDLEA’s prayers, ordering the interim forfeiture of the nightclub to the Federal Government.

The court also directed that all operations at the venue remain suspended pending the completion of investigations.

The case was adjourned until January 28, 2026, for further hearing.