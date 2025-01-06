Share

The Federal Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the release of Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, better known as Akpi who has been detained on a defamation case filed by colleague, Burna Boy.

New Telegraph reports that the release is coming hours after Cubana Chief Priest vowed to help Speed Darlington regain his freedom amid ongoing beef with singer, Burna Boy.

Cubana assured that they’d be coming to ensure that he is released from custody.

READ ALSO:

According to the report, the court orders Abubakar Marshal, Esq. to act as surety for Akpi.

In a post issued on X, the lawyer of the singer, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed the new changes by the court on Monday, emphasizing the importance of the court ruling.

He wrote, “The Federal High Court has directed the Nigerian Police to comply with the order to release Speed Darlington immediately pending the hearing of the substantive matter.

“The court further directs Abubakar Marshal, Esq. to stand as surety to Akpi.”

See post below;

Share

Please follow and like us: