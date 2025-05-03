Court Orders Ronchess Global To Pay Expatriate $26,599, N5m For Unfair Termination

Share

The National Industrial Court sitting in Kaduna has ordered Ronchess Global Resources Plc to pay a total of $26,599.78 and N5 million to one of its former expatriate employees, Mr Emad Alshaerr, over what the court described as unjust and unlawful termination of employment.

Justice Bashar A. Alkali, who presided over the matter, held that the company’s actions breached the terms of Alshaerr’s employment contract and constituted unfair labour practices.

In addition to the monetary awards, the judge granted 22% annual bank interest on the total judgment sum from April 10, 2025, the date of judgment, until the full amount is paid.

Alshaerr, through his counsel Mr Joseph O. Chukwuemeka, had sued Ronchess Global Resources Plc in suit NICN/KD/31/2023, seeking various reliefs, including a declaration that his termination was illegal, compensation for outstanding salaries, one month’s salary in lieu of notice, unrefunded leave ticket expenses, and general damages for psychological trauma and distress.

Justice Alkali ruled in favour of Alshaerr on key aspects of the suit, awarding the following: $22,000 for unpaid arrears and outstanding salaries, $4,000 as one month’s salary in lieu of notice, $599.78 for an unrefunded leave ticket, N5 million as general damages for breach of contract and unfair labour practice.

The judge held that the termination of Alshaerr’s employment was in breach of the offer letter dated March 22, 2022, and found the firm culpable for prolonging his probation period unfairly, a practice the court ruled was in violation of Section 254C-(1)(f) of the Constitution and relevant provisions of the National Industrial Court Act.

“The Claimant has succeeded in proving his claims against the Defendant. The Defendant is also liable to pay to the Claimant the sum of N5 million only as damages for the unfair labour practice of unjustly prolonging the Claimant’s probation,” Justice Alkali declared.

The judge, however, dismissed the claim for N1.1 million in outstanding allowances, noting that Alshaerr failed to provide sufficient proof for the entitlement.

Ronchess Global Resources Plc, represented by H. Suleiman and Emmanuel Ejim, had filed a defence urging the court to dismiss Alshaerr’s suit in its entirety.

The company denied liability for the termination and challenged all monetary claims, including the demand for general damages.

However, the court rejected most of the defendant’s arguments, stating that the company failed to justify its actions or provide evidence contradicting the claimant’s account.

In his suit, Alshaerr had requested the following: A declaration that his termination was unlawful, wrongful, and done in bad faith, recognition that the termination violated the employment contract, compensation of $22,000 for unpaid salaries, $4,000 as salary in lieu of notice, $599.78 for an unrefunded annual leave ticket, N1.1 million for unpaid allowances, N10 million as general damages, 22% interest on the judgment sum until fully paid, and costs of the lawsuit

While the court granted most of the monetary claims and the interest, it refused the N1.1 million allowances for lack of evidence and declined to award legal costs, despite the favourable outcome for Alshaerr.

Justice Alkali directed that all terms of the judgment be complied with within 30 days from the date of delivery, warning that failure to do so would accrue the stipulated 22% interest annually until full compliance.

He also made it clear that either party retains the right to appeal the judgment.

