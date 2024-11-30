Court orders remand of alleged internet fraudster over $95m scam

Share

Justice Musa Kakaki of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a 28-year-old alleged internet fraudster, Akpoguma Onome Patrick, in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS).

Patrick is facing a seven-count charge, including conspiracy, identity theft, impersonation, obtaining money under false pretences, and laundering proceeds of criminal activity.

The charges, filed by the Zone 2 Police Command, allege that Patrick impersonated foreign nationals on social media platforms to defraud unsuspecting victims of $95,000 under the guise of cryptocurrency investments and business loans.

Among the victims are individuals identified as Oleg, Connor, Carlos, Mark Alien, Eric Allan, Avere, Lume, and Portal Smith, with fraudulent activities spanning from 2020 to November 2024.

According to the prosecution, led by Zebedee Arekhandia, Patrick and his alleged accomplices, who remain at large, created fake WhatsApp and social media accounts using names like “Connel Matt Herbert” and “Adam Taggart,” claiming to be U.S. citizens.

These accounts were used to solicit funds from victims in Nigeria, the United States, and other countries.

The prosecution further revealed that Patrick allegedly defrauded one group of victims of $58,000 under the pretence of needing a business loan for a project in Florida.

Another group was allegedly scammed out of $37,500, for a fictitious cryptocurrency investment.

Patrick’s alleged actions contravene several legal statutes, including the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act of 2006, the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act of 2015, and the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act of 2022.

During his arraignment, Patrick pleaded not guilty to all charges. This made the prosecutor request a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant to ensure his availability for proceedings.

But Patrick’s lawyer, Olatunde Kolawole, informed the court of a pending bail application, which the prosecution acknowledged receiving on the day of the hearing.

Justice Kakaki adjourned the bail hearing to February 4, 2025, granting the prosecution time to file a counter-response.

Meanwhile, the court ordered Patrick’s remand in NCoS custody until the adjourned date.

The charges against Patrick include conspiracy, identity theft, and fraudulently obtaining and converting funds for personal use.

The court documents revealed that Patrick knowingly misrepresented his identity and financial intentions, violating multiple anti-fraud and cybercrime laws.

