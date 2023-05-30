New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
Court Orders Reinstatement of Anti-Corruption Boss Sacked By Ganduje

Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado, the Suspended Chairman of the Kano State Anti-Corruption Commission by the Government of APC/Ganduje, has been reinstated by the National Industrial Court sitting in the state.

The Court ordered the New Government of NNPP, to reinstate the suspended Chairman, of the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado with immediate effect.

The court on Tuesday presided by Justice Ebeye David Eseimo ruled that the removal of the anti-corruption Chairman, Muhuyi Rimingado from office was illegal, null and void.

It could be recalled that Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado dragged the Kano State Government, the Kano State House of Assembly and the Attorney General of the State to court challenging his removal from office.

The court accepted and answered the three prayers of the claimant against the defendants.

It ruled that the second defendant has no right to recommend the dismissal of the claimant without first hearing from the claimant by according him the opportunity to defend himself.

