Court Orders Police To Stay Actions On Petroleum Tankers’ Leadership Crisis

Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the police to stay all action and maintain the status quo in the matter brought by members of the Ejigbo branch of the Petroleum Tankers Association (PTDA), who accused the police of breaching their fundamental rights.

The judge made the order on Wednesday following the granting of an ex-parte motion filed by the association through their lawyer, Olumide Oyewole.

The judge also ordered the police not to do anything that would breach the fundamental rights of the applicants pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit or pending further order from the court.

The applicants, who include: Ganiyu Oyebola, Adebola Alani Akala, Basiru Adebayo Akangbe, Jimoh Abdulrahman Danlori, Wasiu Ankelo, Bolaji Babalola among others, have sued the Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police (FCID), the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 2, CP Emmanuel Ade-Aina, the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers ( NUPENG), Saheed Adigun Omogbolahan, Augustine Egbon, Williams Akporeha and Olawale Afolabi, who were listed as respondents in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/2661/2023.

The applicants have asked for the following reliefs; “an order for an interim injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents, either by themselves, agents servants and privies from taking any further steps or actions on matters pertaining to and or relating to the leadership disputes and or succession into political offices of the Petroleum Tankers Drivers Association, Ejigbo Unit, Lagos State pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Summons in these proceedings.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents either by themselves, agents servants and privies from engaging in any further acts of harassment and intimidation of the applicants by way of issuance of any invitation letter, issuance of the threat of arrest and detention, and the actual arrest and detention of the applicants upon the allegations of the 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th respondents pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons in these proceedings.

“An order restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th respondents either by themselves, agents servants and privies from engaging in any further acts of harassment and intimidation of the applicants by way of arrest and detention on matters pertaining to and or connected with leadership and or political tussle within the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons in these proceedings”.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to February 8, 2024. The applicants in an affidavit in support of the motion exparte deposed to by one, Ganiyu Oyebola, averred that they are members of the Petroleum Tanker Driver of Ejigbo Satelite Depot, Ejigbo Unit.

The deponent averred that the 1st respondent, Inspector General of Police is the person under whose control, directive and instructions the 2nd, 3rd, & 4th respondents carry out their legitimate and or constitutional duties and responsibilities as police officers.

The deponent averred that the 1st 2nd, 3rd & 4th respondents have gone beyond the mandate given to them under the Constitution by taking sides with the 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th respondents, and also doing their bidding and desires.

The deponent averred that the Petroleum Tankers Drivers Association nationwide was prior to this time affiliated to the Nigerian Union of Petroleum & Natural Gas Workers due to its clear democratic ideals, and which said ideals were a result of the selfishness and greed of its leadership in recent years has completely eroded, forcing our members’ resolve nationwide to exit and or cease our membership of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum & Natural Gas Workers.

He further that the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum & Natural Gas Workers have impoverished them, and also deprived their association and our members of our legitimate earnings by the huge operational levies, and which said operational levies are unaccounted for.

He stated that the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association nationwide at congresses and at informal gatherings nationwide then resolved to renounce their membership of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum & Natural Gas Workers, and which said resolve did not go down well with the Nigerian Union of Petroleum & Natural Gas Workers and their leadership.

The deponent added that as a way to prevent the successful cessation of Petroleum Tanker Drivers Association membership, the Nigerian Union of Petroleum & Natural Gas Workers employed and enlisted the services and help of the Inspector General of Police and the top echelon of the IGP office to harass and intimidate its members.