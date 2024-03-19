Court Orders Police To Release Belongings Of Saint Mienpamo

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the authorities of the Nigerian Police to release with immediate effect the belongings of Saint Mienpamo Onitsha which were seized during his Incarceration in Abuja.

Onitsha was arraigned for alleged Cyber Stalking but was granted bail recently.

But Justice Nwite gave the order on Tuesday at the resumed hearing and trial of Onitsha with the suit numbered FHC/ABJ/CR/492/2023 between the Inspector-General of Police as the complainant and Mienpamo Onitsha Saint as the defendant.

The Presiding Judge’s order came after an oral application was made by the defendant’s lead counsel, Benjamin S.Ogbara, Esq. over the reluctance of the Nigerian Police to release vital personal belongings of Mienpamo Onitsha Saint.

The Prosecuting Counsel, N.D. Eleodimuo Esq raised an objection to the application for the release of the personal belongings of the accused claiming that some of the belongings would be rendered as exhibits before the court during the trial.

But the defence counsel, Benjamin S.Ogbara while faulting the claims of the Prosecuting Counsel, declared that none of the belongings were listed as exhibits to be tendered during the trial.

Ogbara told the Court that the items identified as personal belongings include an iPhone XR, a Techno Android phone, a Gold Wristwatch worn during his recent marriage, a Power Bank, Two Cordless Microphones, Phone Stabilisers, a Novena University Identification Card, Passport Photographs and a Purse(Bag).

He pointed out that they wrote a letter to the Director, NPF- National Cyber Crime Centre on the need to release the personal belongings but they failed to honour their application.

Justice Emeka Nwite, after hearing from the two counsels, however, ordered that the belongings that would not be used as exhibits should be released immediately frowning at the delay in the commencement of the hearing and trial of the suit.

The Prosecuting Counsel, N.D. Eleodimuo Esq had told the Court that the witnesses listed by the prosecution were not in court due to unavoidable circumstances and sought the leave of the Court for an adjourned date.

He tendered an apology to the Court and the Defence Counsel for the delay and the apology was accepted by the Defence team led by Benjamin S. Ogbara Esq.

The Defence Counsel, however, drew the attention of the Court to the distance between Bayelsa State from which the accused resides and FCT, Abuja where the Court sits.

Recall that the Bayelsa News Blogger, Saint Mienpamo Onitsha was arrested and arraigned on three charges of alleged willful libel, threat, causing danger, and insult against the immediate past PAP Interim Administrator, Maj. Gen. Tariye Ndiomu. When the charges were read, the accused person pleaded not guilty.