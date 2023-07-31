Court Orders Okowa, Oborevwori To Account For N200bn In Education Funds

The immediate past Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has been directed by the Federal High Court in Lagos to explain how the state government used more than N200 billion that it had received from the federation accounts and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

In addition, Sheriff Oborevwori, the current governor of Delta State, was ordered by Justice Daniel Osiagor, who issued the order, to disclose the budgetary allotments and actual spending by the Okowa administration between 2015 and 2019, including specific projects carried out to enhance Delta State’s primary education system and the locations of such projects.

The Court gave the ruling on Monday following the request made by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

New Telegraph gathered that the SERAP approaches the Court after learning about the situation of Success Adegor, a seven-year-old who was expelled from her Okotie-Eboh Primary School because her parents were unable to pay the N900 illegal school fee/levy, SERAP filed the lawsuit.

In a widely shared video from March 2019, Miss Success had stated, “No be say I no go pay, dem go flog, flog, flog, dem go tyre.”

According to Justice Osiagor’s ruling, the applicant, SERAP, has a legal right to know and to ask questions about how public organisations manage public monies.

The court ruled that each citizen must call for openness and responsibility in how public institutions are run.

Justice Osiagor further questioned why Delta State’s request for information on the disbursement and use of public funds between 2015 and 2019 would result in a four-year legal dispute.

When asked for audit reports on public duties and finances, he claimed that public employees are quickly developing a state of anomie and cold feet.

Also, Justice Osiagor mandated that the Delta State government reveal how the Okowa administration spent N213 billion (an average of N17.8 billion per month) from the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) in 2018 and N7.28 billion (an average of N17.8 billion per month) from UBEC between 2015 and 2017.

The court further ordered the government to inform students and their parents about the primary schools that have benefited from projects on access to free and high-quality primary education in Delta State. It also ordered the government to provide information on indirect costs, such as uniforms, exercise books, and transportation costs.

The judge further directed the government to divulge the precise measures it is doing to enhance the general welfare of children in Delta State, including information regarding any fee-free programmes it may be implemented in Delta State’s primary schools.

SERAP’s arguments had previously been supported by Justice Osiagor, who had previously overruled all of the objections made by the Delta State government, the Universal Basic Education Commission [UBEC], and the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board.

The judge had further argued that SERAP’s application corrects a great deal of misinformation in the public domain and that it also fits under the umbrella of publicly available records.

The court held, “However, public institutions are becoming increasingly hysterical upon any request served on them for information bordering on accountability.

“The arguments of the Delta State government and the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) that the Freedom of Information Act applies to only Federal Government officials cannot be sustained as public institutions are defined in Section 31 of the Interpretation section to include State institutions.

“Besides, any State Freedom of Information Law that runs contrary to the Federal legislation to the extent of the inconsistency shall be void. See Section 4(5) of the Constitution of Nigeria, 1999 [as amended]. The National Assembly’s legislative powers are for the peace, order, and good government of Nigeria.

“The Delta State government’s reliance on the Delta State Freedom of Information Law, 2019, is inappropriate in this case. The retrospective application of the Delta State piece of legislation is hollow as it cannot divest the vested rights of SERAP.

“The Freedom of Information Act was the only legislation applying to Delta before they filed this suit by SERAP by the doctrine of covering the field. I am not unmindful of the concurrent powers of legislation between the Federal and State legislatures. There is, therefore, no feature depriving this court of jurisdiction.

“Besides, the Delta State procedural step is inapplicable as it did not exist when this cause of action arose. I, therefore, hold that SERAP has effectively triggered the application of the Freedom of Information Act by their letters of April 2019 placing demands for information from the Delta State government.

“The Freedom of Information Act is a liberalized piece of legislation that did not place a burden on an Applicant but rather, to the contrary, places a burden on the public institution/official that the request is forwarded to. See Section 1[2] of the Act, which provides: ‘an applicant under this Act needs not to demonstrate any specific interest. “The piece of legislation, therefore, clothed SERAP with the firm ground to apply and demand the Delta State government to within seven days respond to the request. “For all I have been postulating herein, I find merit in the application by SERAP and grant all the reliefs as sought. “The Delta State government and the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board neither responded to the letters by SERAP nor complied with the demands, hence this action for mandamus to compel them under the Freedom of Information Act. “SERAP’s action, therefore, puts the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act to a litmus test regarding the right of an NGO to seek and obtain information from the public archives or records. “The Freedom of Information Act should be commendable in this Democratic dispensation as its implementation becomes a derivative action underpinning Section 39 of the Constitution of Nigeria, 1999 [as amended] of the freedom of expression and holding opinions.