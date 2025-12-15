Court Orders Okash To Pay Lawyer N500,000 Over Unsolicited Robocall, Privacy Breach

A Federal High Court in Abuja has held a popular online loan provider, Okash, accountable for subjecting a lawyer to relentless and unsolicited automated marketing calls.

The trial Judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, described the company’s conduct as a “gross and brazen violation” of constitutional privacy rights and imposed significant penalties.

The suit marked marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/1563/2024), was filed by a lawyer, Ebenezer Amadi, who represented himself. Amadi claimed that Okash had harvested his phone number without consent and subjected him to persistent robocalls from over 25 numbers promoting its loan services, beginning July 16, 2024. His objections went unheeded, turning his phone into a constant source of harassment.

The suit also named regulatory bodies including the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) as co-respondents.

While the court focused its judgement on Okash, it dismissed preliminary objections from the defendants, affirming that administrative remedies under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023 do not bar direct court action. Justice Egwuatu’s four-page judgement granted Amadi four key reliefs against Okash.

The court declared the loan provider’s action as a privacy breach. It also confirmed that Okash’s automated calls violated Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees the right to privacy and family life.

The court also granted an order of perpetual injunction against Okash and its affiliates by permanently barring them from calling or texting Amadi for marketing purposes. The court also ordered Okash to issue an unreserved formal apology to Amadi within 14 days.