Court Orders Ogun Govt To Stop Demolition Of Daniel’s Plaza

Ogun State High Court, Ijebu-Ode division has ordered the state government to stop the demolition of a five-story building plaza belonging to Olufunke Daniel, the wife of former governor, of the state, Gbenga Daniel.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the officials of the state government, accompanied by armed policemen began the demolition of the building, named DATKEM plaza, located in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Clips and pictures showing destruction on the structure, valued at N1billion were circulated across social media platforms in the state, generating outrage and concerns among the residents and the political class.

But, Daniel’s wife dragged the state government, the state Planning and Development Permit Authority, and the Ogun state commissioner for Physical Planning; and Urban Development before the court, accusing Governor Dapo Abiodun of “executive recklessness”.

Daniel through his counsel, Adeyinka Kotoye (SAN) asked the court to stop the government and its agents from demolishing the plaza.

Justice N. O Durojaiye in his ruling directed all the parties to maintain the status quo.

“I have perused the application and the

documents attached thereto. I am of the opinion

that the application for Interim Injunction as it

were should be considered.

“I therefore direct parties in this case to maintain

Status quo on the property as of today the 11” of

September, 2023.

“The Applicant shall file an affidavit of Status quo,

showing the state of the disputed property as

today within 72 hours from today.

“The Originating processes and all other

processes shall be served on the Respondents

within 24 hours from today.

“The motion for Interlocutory Injunction is

adjourned for hearing on 27″ September 2023”.

ISSUED AT 1JEBU-ODE under the SEAL of the

COURT and the HAND of the presiding Judge this

11″ day of September, 2023″, Durojaiye said.