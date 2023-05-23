New Telegraph

May 23, 2023
Court Orders Obi, LP To Present Petitions Against Tinubu’s Election In 3 Weeks, Consolidates Petitions

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Tuesday ordered the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and his party to present their joint petition against the February 25 presidential election within three weeks.

The Court also ordered the President-elect who is the target of the petition, Bola Tinubu to defend his victory at the election along with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within five days.

Obi through his counsel, Professor Awa Kalu SAN had requested for seven weeks to establish their allegations against the disputed election that produced Tinubu.

But the Chairman of the Court, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani issued the directives while presenting the pre-hearing sessions report of the Court.

Among others, Justice Tsammani ordered that Obi must open his petition for hearing on May 30 and end same on June 23.

The Court said that it arrived at the decision because of the limited time within which the petition must be disposed off.

Immediately after the order of the Court was handed down, Obi who was in court to witness the proceedings took permission from the court and left on the ground that they were going to prepare for the full-blown hearing of the petition.

Meanwhile, the Court has ordered the consolidation of the petitions so as to ensure expeditious hearing of the petitions.

The Court threw out the objection of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress APC to the consolidation.

Details later….

