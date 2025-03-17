Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered Oba Otudeko to take a plea in the charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Speaking at the hearing of the matter on Monday, the judge said Otudeko must take his plea before an application challenging the court’s jurisdiction on the case can be decided.
READ ALSO
- Why Oba Otudeko Is Kicking Against Firstbank’s AGM
- Oba Otudeko Counters Ecobank, Writes First Bank
- Court Rules On Otudeko’s Motion Challenging Jurisdiction In EFCC’s Case March 17
The judge subsequently adjourned the case to May 8.
New Telegraph recalls that EFCC had filed a 13-count charge against Otudeko and three others over an alleged N30 billion loan fraud.
Please follow and like us:
Tags: Court Orders Oba Otudeko To Appear For Trial Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) EFCC had filed a 13-count charge against Otudeko Lagos court Oba Otudeko