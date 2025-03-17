New Telegraph

N30bn Fraud: Court Orders Otudeko To Appear For Trial

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered Oba Otudeko to take a plea in the charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking at the hearing of the matter on Monday, the judge said Otudeko must take his plea before an application challenging the court’s jurisdiction on the case can be decided.

The judge subsequently adjourned the case to May 8.

New Telegraph recalls that EFCC had filed a 13-count charge against Otudeko and three others over an alleged N30 billion loan fraud.

