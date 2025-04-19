Court Orders Nigerian Navy To Reinstate, Promote Officer

Share

The Lagos Division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), has ordered the Nigerian Navy, its Chief of Naval Staff, and the Navy Board to reinstate and promote Navy Captain Dada Olaniyi Labinjo to the rank of Vice Admiral, retroactively effective from April 11, 2017.

The court also declared him retired with full entitlements from April 12, 2017, and awarded him all accrued benefits along with monetary compensation.

The decision handed down by Justice Ikechi Gerald Nweneka also imposed a cost of N750,000 against the Nigerian Navy and its co-defendants, including the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), for failing to comply with previous court judgments spanning over two decades.

Labinjo’s legal ordeal began in 2001 when he was unlawfully dismissed from the Navy, a decision the courts repeatedly ruled against in his favour.

Despite prior judgments by the Federal High Court (2004), the Court of Appeal (2008), and the Supreme Court (2012) all affirming that Labinjo’s dismissal was illegal, the Nigerian Navy refused to reinstate him, prompting this fresh suit filed in 2023 under suit number NICN/LA/67/2023.

Justice Nweneka, in a scathing ruling, criticised the Navy and its leadership for their “persistent and continuous failure” to obey binding court decisions.

He reaffirmed that Labinjo’s dismissal and trial were “illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.”

“The defendants are bound to comply with the judgment of the Supreme Court dated 1st June 2012” Nweneka ruled, “which affirmed the concurrent decisions of the Court of Appeal and the Federal High Court that ordered the reinstatement of the claimant to the Nigerian Navy.”

According to the court, as of February 2023, the Navy had not legally reinstated Labinjo nor rectified the damage to his military career caused by his unlawful dismissal.

The judge declared that Labinjo was due for promotion to Vice Admiral as of April 11, 2017, based on his years of service and seniority that was wrongfully disrupted.

Justice Nweneka ordered that Labinjo be officially recognised as having attained the rank of Vice Admiral and retired in that capacity as of April 12, 2017, considering he had met the statutory retirement thresholds, over 60 years of age and over 35 years of service, on the reinstatement date.

In a detailed list of orders, the court mandated the Navy and its co-defendants to: Treat Labinjo as a Vice Admiral from April 11, 2017, recognise him as a retired Vice Admiral with effect from April 12, 2017, pay all his due salaries, allowances, gratuities, pensions, and other benefits accruing from February 13, 2001, publish his promotion and retirement in the official government gazette, pay the awarded judgment sum either directly to Labinjo or to the client account of his legal team, Messrs. Andy Igboekwe, SAN & Co., within 30 days of the judgment date, and pay interest on the monetary awards at the rate of 10% per annum until fully paid.

Labinjo’s counsel, Andrew C. Igboekwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), wasted no time in initiating steps to ensure total enforcement of the court’s orders.

In formal correspondence to all four defendants, including the Attorney-General of the Federation, Igboekwe emphasised the urgency of complying with the financial components of the ruling.

The letter, titled “Re: Suit No. NICN/A/67/2023 – Navy Captain Dada Olaniyi Labinjo V. Nigerian Navy & Ors,” stated:

“We trust that as a law-abiding party and by the rule of law, the Attorney General of the Federation will, by the court order, pay the total judgment sum into the above account within 30 days from the judgment date of 24th March 2025.”

He further urged the AGF to ensure the publication of the promotion and retirement of Labinjo in the federal gazette as directed by the court.

The Nigerian Navy and its co-defendants had filed counterarguments, challenging Labinjo’s claims and seeking to justify their inaction.

However, Justice Nweneka dismissed their submissions in totality, describing them as lacking merit.

The court emphasised that the Navy had no discretion in whether to comply with valid and binding court orders and that continued disobedience amounted to contempt of court and a breach of constitutional governance.

