Court Orders Litigants, Lawyer To Pay Tinubu, Apc N17m Fine In Suit Seeking To Stop Inauguration

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday imposed a fine of N17m on three litigants and their lawyer, for filing a frivolous suit seeking to stop the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Justice James Omotoso imposed the fine on Praise Ilemona, Pastor Paul Isaac Audu and Dr Anongu Moses, who jointly instituted the suit, praying for an order to halt the May 29 swearing-in of Tinubu as new President. The three litigants are to jointly pay the President-elect a sum of N10m and another N5m to the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was part of the seven defendants in the suit.

Omotoso also ordered that an interest of 10 percentage be placed on the judgment debt per year until when finally liquidated Their counsel, Daniel Elomah, who filed the suit declared as vexatious by the court, was ordered to pay N1m to each to Tinubu and the APC.

At the Friday’s proceedings, their counsel had pleaded profusely for pardon for his clients and advised that the court should counsel them against embarking on frivolous suit in future. Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who is Tinubu’s counsel, had argued that the suit be dismissed on the ground that the three plaintiffs lacked locus standi to institute it.

The senior lawyer informed the court that none of the plaintiffs participated in the primary election that produced the President-elect but chose to harass, intimidate and irritate Tinubu through frivolous suit.

Fagbemi further argued that the litigants engaged in gross abuse of court by their multiple cases against Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress in various courts without any reasonable cause of action.

The three plaintiffs had in their dismissed suit sought to stop the May 29 inauguration on the alleged ground that Tinubu supplied false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about his age and citizenship status.

The Judge held that the plaintiffs lacked the locus standi to file the suit, add- ing that the court could not exercise jurisdiction to hear it because it relates to a presidential election.