Court Orders LGA To Hold Reconciliation Meeting With Aggrieved White Sand Market Traders

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja presided over by Justice Akinkunmi Idowu, has directed the Lagos Mainland Local Government to hold a reconciliation or deliberation meeting with the aggrieved traders from White Sand Market, Otto, Oyingbo area of the state before the next adjourn date.

The judge also ordered parties to deliberate on issues of demolition and reconstruction of the market on the land known as White Sand Market, Otto, Oyingbo, Lagos State, even as the court ordered an accelerated hearing of the suit.

It would be recalled that the plaintiff, the aggrieved traders of White Sand Market, Otto, Oyingbo had through their representatives, Serifat Abeke Thanni, Alhaji Garba Malami and Orji Uke Onuoha approached the court over the allegation that the Lagos Mainland Local Government is threatening to take over the market from them.

They instituted the suit, designated LD/70789CM/2022, against the Lagos Mainland Local Government and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice as the first and second respondents in the suit.

Justice Idowu had on June 22 granted an interim injunction on a motion exparte filed by the aggrieved traders, restraining the defendants/respondents and their agents, servants, or privies from entering, letting, demolishing, and building on the land known as White Sand Market, Otto, Oyingbo, Lagos State during the lifespan of the order which shall be for seven days.

The respondents in the suit affected by the order of the court are Lagos Mainland Local Government and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

In their motion, ex-parte brought pursuant to Order 42 Rules 1 and 4 and Order 43 of the Lagos State Civil Procedure Rules, Section 1 of the pre-emptive remedies section of the practice direction No 2 of 2019, and under Section 34, 36, and 43 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court, the claimants/applicants (Sherifat Abeke, Alhaja Garba Malam, Orji Uke Onuoha) through their application dated June 14, 2023, prayed Justice Idowu to issue an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants by themselves, their agents, servants, privies and/or any other person howsoever described from entering the land known as White Sand Market, Otto, Oyingbo, Lagos State, pending the determination of the suit.

The court also ordered the council agents, servants, privies and/or any other person howsoever described from letting out the land known as White Sand Market, Otto, Oyingbo, Lagos State, pending the determination of the suit.

The matter has been adjourned until October 6, 2023, for further hearing.