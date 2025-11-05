Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of Night Club House Over Alleged Drug Dealings

Justice Musa Kakaki of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the interim forfeiture of a night club house said to be used as instrumentality of drug dealing and storage to the Federal Government.

The court handed down the order following the granting of an exparte motion filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The property situated at No. 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos allegedly belonging to one Mike Nwalie and Joachim Hillary, was said to have been used to store 169 cylinders (384.662kg of Nitrous Oxide (Laughing Gas), a dangerous substance of abuse and 200g of cannabis sativa.

Moving the ex-parte motion yesterday, NDLEA lawyer, Buhari Abdulahi, urged the court to order the interim forfeiture of the property to government pending conclusion of investigations.

The lawyer also sought for an order suspending all activities at the night club pending conclusion of investigations.

Abdulahi submitted that the property in question “Proxy Lagos Night Club” is being used for storage, concealment, drug dealing, and abuse of 169 cylinders (384.662 kilograms) of Nitrous Oxide (Laughing Gas) and 200 grams of Cannabis Sativa, narcotic drugs.

He added that the drugs were stored by the respondents, Mike Nwalie and Joachim Hillary in preparation for an illegal drug party at the said venue.

Abdulahi said the property being an instrumentality of drug crime is subject to forfeiture under the extant laws and that it is a statutory and procedural requirement to first obtain an interim forfeiture order.

He further submitted that there is need to vest proper custody of the property in the agency pending the conclusion of investigations into drug activities carried out at the night club.

In an affidavit filed in support of the ex-parte motion for interim forfeiture which was sworn to by one Nasiru Garba Bungudu, a Deputy Commander of Narcotics, it was averred that sometimes in October 2025, NDLEA received credible intelligence regarding preparations for a large-scale drug party at Proxy Lagos Night Club, No. 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, where the respondents and their associates stored large consignments of the illicit drugs.

Justice Kakaki, after listening to the lawyer’s submissions and perusing the processes filed, granted the motion exparte for the interim forfeiture of the said property.