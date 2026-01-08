Court Orders Interim Forfeiture Of 57 Properties Linked To Malami

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities linked to ex-Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami to the Federal Government. Malami is standing trial at the court alongside his son, Abubakar Abdulaziz, and wife, Bashir Asabe, in a N9 billion money laundering case brought against them by the Federal Government.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the forfeiture order following an ex parte motion by lawyer for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ekele Iheanacho (SAN). The said properties are located in Abuja, Kebbi, Kano and Kaduna states. Although the order was made on Tuesday, its certified true copy (CTC) was sighted yesterday. Justice Nwite said:

“It is hereby ordered that an interim order of this honourable court is hereby made forfeiting to the Federal Government the properties described in Schedule 1 below, which are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.”

The court also directed the publication of the interim order of forfeiture in any national daily “inviting any person(s) or body (ies) who may have interest in the properties listed in the schedule to show cause, within 14 days of the publication, why a final order of forfeiture to the Federal Government of Nigeria of the said assets and properties, should not be made”.

The judge then adjourned the matter until January 30 for the report of compliance. The EFCC accused the defendants of carrying out various suspicious transactions and attempting to conceal the unlawful origin of billions of naira through bank accounts and property acquisitions across Abuja, Kano and Kebbi.