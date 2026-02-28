Court Orders INEC To Restore, Conduct Elections In Suppressed Constituencies In Kogi

A Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore and conduct elections in suppressed constituencies in Kogi State.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Isah A. Danshan of the Federal High Court Lokoja, declared that it is mandatory for elections to be conducted in those suppressed constituencies.

Justice Danshan noted that the constituencies existed at state creation and have been unjustly denied representation for decades. While also declaring that the claimant has proven his case beyond reasonable doubts, Justice Dansgan directed the INEC to conduct elections into the suppressed constituencies in 2027.

In his reaction, counsel to the claimant, Barr. Ayo Kunle Jonathan, expressed satisfaction with the judgement and urged the INEC to obey the judgement.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Kabba Bunnu Local Government, Barr. Zacchaeus Dare Michael said that the cry of the people of the suppressed constituencies has been heard.

The council boss called on the INEC to begin the process to conduct elections to the deserving constituencies, insisting that the injustice over the years has been corrected.