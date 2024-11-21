Court Orders IGP, PSC To Pay Constabularies 4-Year Salaries

Share

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria yesterday ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun and the Nigeria Police Service Commission (PSC) to pay police constabularies the salary arrears owed them since 2021.

Justice Rakiya Haastrup also ordered that each of the constabularies be paid N54,566 per month from January 2021 to May 2024. The court gave the order while delivering judgment on a suit instituted by the constabularies against the IGP and the PSC.

Justice Rakiya Haastrup also ordered the defendants to issue letters of employment and certificates of engagement to the plaintiffs in addition to providing them with uniforms, and boots and lawfully deployed them.

The plaintiffs through Sebastine Hon (SAN) sued the police for refusing to pay them their monthly stipends despite making them serve the nation diligently for the past four years.

Contrary to the police’s claims that the services of the constabularies were voluntary, the plaintiffs tendered documents showing that at the time of their engagement, the police agreed to give them monthly stipends commensurate to the basic allowance of a Constable in the force.

The constabularies alleged that denying them their stipends was not only lawful, adding that it had put their lives in jeopardy as they could no longer meet with basic needs of life.

