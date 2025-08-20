Court Orders Gbenga Daniel To Submit Property Documents

The Ogun State High Court sitting in Sagamu has directed former governor of the state and senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, to submit property documents requested by the state government concerning his private residence, Asoludero Court, and Conference Hotels, both located in Sagamu.

Justice O.S. Oloyede gave the directive on Tuesday at the resumed hearing of suit No. HCS/371/2025: Otunba Justus Gbenga Daniel and Anor vs The Governor of Ogun State and Others.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, the judge instructed Daniel to comply with the government’s notice, served earlier on all affected property owners in Sagamu GRA.

Representing the state, Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, O.T. Olaotan, told the court that an interlocutory injunction and counter-affidavits had been filed against Daniel’s motion and duly served on his legal team.

The defence team urged Daniel to take advantage of the government’s two-week extension to submit his property documents, as other residents had already done. However, Daniel’s counsel, A.O. Kotoye (SAN), appealed for an extension of the interim order restraining the state government from tampering with his properties.

Justice Oloyede directed all parties to maintain the status quo, explore settlement options, and specifically ordered Daniel to comply with the government’s request within the two-week grace period. The case was adjourned to October 13, 2025, for hearing of pending applications.

Last week, Daniel secured an interim injunction restraining Governor Abiodun, his agents, and associates from demolishing his properties, following contravention and demolition notices issued on August 8.

Reacting through his media aide, Steve Oliyide, Daniel accused the Abiodun administration of political witch-hunt, describing the demolition threat against Asoludero Court and Conference Hotels as “a shameful display of political vendetta rooted in thuggery.”

But Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning, Tunji Odunlami, refuted the allegation, insisting the land audit exercise was not targeted at Daniel or any individual. He explained that the contravention notices were part of a routine land audit under the state’s urban renewal programme, which would be extended to other GRAs across Ogun State.

Odunlami emphasized that affected property owners were only required to present valid title documents or regularize unapproved developments. He noted that the state had already granted a two-week extension to enable compliance.