Court Orders Forfeiture Of N600 Million Property To Fraud Victim

Justice Deinde Dipeolu of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of a property linked to a N600 million fraud scheme to the Federal Government, ultimately benefiting the fraud victim, Mrs Doris Ogunba.

The property, located at Block G Plot 106B on Ija-Elepe Family Land, Elepe Town, off Ikorodu/ Ijede Road in Lagos, was seized following a prolonged legal battle.

The judge issued the forfeiture order in a suit marked FHC/L/ CS/1278/2023, following submissions by Oladiran Ayodele of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Annex in Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos.

The respondent in the suit, identified as Judith Oyebola Temilade Oyegoke, remains at large. The court had initially issued an interim forfeiture order for the property on April 19, 2024, after a motion ex parte was filed by Ayodele on July 5, 2023. This interim measure required the order to be published in a national newspaper, allowing any interested parties to contest the forfeiture.

The interim order was subsequently published in a national daily on April 30, 2024. During the hearing for the final forfeiture, Ayodele presented a motion under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006, Section 4 of the Police Act 2020, and provisions in the 1999 Constitution.

Supporting the motion was a nine paragraph affidavit by Alabi Dauda, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, who led the investigation, along with documentary evidence outlining the fraud scheme.

The affidavit revealed that the ForceCID had received a petition on May 10, 2023, detailing a scheme in which Oyegoke allegedly posed as a Ministry of Labour and Productivity employee.

Claiming to offer United Kingdom (UK) work visas through a government program, she reportedly obtained N600 million from Mrs Ogunba, who is also a travel agency operator. Ogunba’s funds were said to have been sourced from over 60 individuals seeking visas.

Justice Dipeolu ruled in favour of the application, ordering the property’s final forfeiture to the Federal Government for Mrs Ogunba’s benefit.

