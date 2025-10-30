Court Orders Forfeiture Of $49,700 Recovered From Ex-REC

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday ordered the permanent forfeiture of $49, 700 allegedly recovered from former Sokoto State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Nura Ali during the 2023 general election.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order after lawyer for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Osuobeni Akponimisingha moved a motion to the effect.

Akponimisingha, while moving the application told the court that the ICPC had complied with the earlier interim order made by the court for temporary forfeiture of the money.

The lawyer said a publication was made for interested person(s) to show cause why the recovered funds should not be forfeited permanently to the Federal Government as directed by the court.

He, however, said no interested person had shown up since the day of the publication and neither was any interested person represented in court today.

He said: “We, therefore, seek an order forfeiting the sum of $49, 700 to the Federal Government in view of the processes filed in respect of this matter from interim forfeiture to this stage my lord.”

Delivering the ruling, Justice Nwite held that the application by the lawyer was meritorious. “I have listened to the submission of the learner counsel to applicant, and I have also gone through the affidavit evidence. I am of the view that the application is meritorious. Consequently, the application is granted,” the judge ruled.