Court orders final forfeiture of Ogun property to FGN

Share

Justice Dehinde Dipeolu of a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered the final forfeiture of a vast expanse of land, measuring 1.925 hectares and housing a warehouse containing 54 containers, to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The property, located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State, was forfeited following allegations that it was acquired through fraudulent means.

Justice Dipeolu arrived at the decision while granting a motion on notice filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The motion, marked FHC/L/MISC/820/24, was argued by EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN).

The EFCC informed the court that the properties, described in Schedule A, were acquired and developed using proceeds of unlawful activities.

Oyedepo argued that the court had statutory powers under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006, to grant the forfeiture order.

In his submission, Oyedepo stated, “The properties sought to be forfeited include a warehouse built on a landed property measuring 1.925 hectares at KM 8 along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Magboro, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, and 54 general-purpose steel containers.

“These assets are reasonably suspected to have been acquired with the proceeds of unlawful activities.”

The EFCC’s application was supported by an affidavit sworn by EFCC investigator, Vincent Sunday Kwambuge, along with accompanying exhibits and a written address.

In his ruling, Justice Dipeolu stated, “The application succeeds, and the same is accordingly granted.

“A final forfeiture order is hereby granted, forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the properties contained in Schedule A, which are reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities.”

Share

Please follow and like us: