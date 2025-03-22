Court orders final forfeiture of businessman’s property over multimillion-naira fraud

Share

Justice Yellim Bogoro of a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of a multi-million-naira property linked to a businessman, Ademola Louis Akinyemi, over allegations of fraud.

The judge, in his ruling on the case, granted ownership of the forfeited asset to the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) of the Nigeria Police Force, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The seized property, a three-story building comprising six apartment units, is located at No. 2, Etsoye Close, Off 1, Shonibare Estate, Onigbongbo, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos.

The court also directed that proceeds from the sale of the property be used to compensate the victims of the fraud allegedly perpetrated by Akinyemi.

Justice Bogoro’s ruling mandated the PSFU to indemnify two victims identified in the case: Imeh Jimmy Ikpaisong, who was allegedly defrauded of ₦20.43 million, and Kate Ichieko, who reportedly lost ₦12.3 million in the fraudulent scheme.

The court’s decision came after an application for final forfeiture was filed in suit number FHC/L/CS/372/2023.

The motion was brought under various legal provisions, including Section 6(6) of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended), the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2015, the Police Act of 2020, the Advance Fee Fraud Act, and the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022.

The PSFU, represented by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Achi Caleb, urged the court to grant the final forfeiture of Akinyemi’s property.

The motion sought, a final forfeiture order transferring the property to the Nigeria Police Force through the Commissioner of Police, PSFU, an order directing the PSFU Commissioner to compensate the victims from the proceeds of the forfeited property, and any other relief the court deemed appropriate.

The motion was supported by an 18-paragraph affidavit deposed by Inspector Patrick Oporom, an investigator with the PSFU.

Akinyemi and his associates, listed as co-respondents in the case including Temitope Abiodun Akinyemi, Farmcenta Global Investment Limited, Centavestse Limited, and Integrated Services Nigeria Limited, failed to challenge the court’s proceedings.

The court had earlier, on October 28, 2024, granted an interim forfeiture order on the property and placed a lien on Akinyemi’s bank accounts to prevent asset dissipation.

Despite this, neither Akinyemi nor his co-respondents contested the interim order or filed any defence.

After reviewing the case documents, Justice Bogoro ruled that the lack of opposition from the accused parties strengthened the forfeiture case.

The court subsequently granted all the reliefs sought by the police, ordering the final forfeiture of the property and ensuring victims receive compensation.

