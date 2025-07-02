Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of Assorted Minerals To FG

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola (Jnr) of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin has ordered the final forfeiture of a truckload of assorted solid minerals to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Justice Ariwoola, while delivering ruling on the application filed by the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said the applicant has convinced the court on reasons why the said truck should be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Moving the application yesterday, counsel to the EFCC, Sesan Ola told the court that, “My Lord, our application is seeking a final order of this Honourable Court forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the truck with Registration PKA216YR with minerals contained therein, which came into possession of the operatives of the applicant as unclaimed property.”

Ola said the applicant relied on the provisions of Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud related offences Act, No. 14, 2006 and Section 44(2) B of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a 17-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion on notice, which was deposed to by Jesse Chong, an operative of the EFCC, the Commission said: “Sometime in June, 2024, the applicant gathered intelligence to the effect that some individuals were involved in illegal mining, purchase and possession of solid minerals within Kwara State.”

He said the owner of the truck and 30 tons of the solid minerals contained therein has refused to show up for investigation even after the interim order granted by the court was advertised on Leadership Newspaper.

Justice Ariwoola in his ruling said the applicant has provided sufficient reasons for the said truck to be forfeited and granted the application as prayed.