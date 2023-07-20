Court Orders Final Forfeiture Of 111 Vehicles Abandoned By Alleged Drug Dealers

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, yesterday, ordered the final forfeiture of 111 vehicles and motorcycles abandoned by alleged drug dealers. The judge equally granted an order directing the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to sell the forfeited vehicles and payment proceeds therefrom to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN).

Justice Faji arrived at the decision after entertaining arguments from counsel to the NDLEA, Abu Ibrahim, who moved the application for the orders. While urging the court to grant the final forfeiture order, Ibrahim informed the judge that the orders sought were pursuant to Sections 44 (2)(B) of the 1999 constitution (As Altered), Section 3 (1)(a)(c) of the NDLEA Act N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The NDLEA lawyer further told the court that the request is pursuant to Sections 10 (1), (2)(3), 11, 13, 17 (1)(4) of the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery And Management) Act, 2022, and under the court’s inherent jurisdiction, and under Section 6 (6) (a) of the 1999 constitution. According to the lawyer, the grounds for the final forfeiture of the vehicles include: “That the court has the statutory and constitutional powers under the provisions of Sections 10 (1), (2) & (3), Sections 11, 13, 17 (1) & (4) of the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022, and Section 44 (2) (B) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as altered) to grant the reliefs being sought.

“That the publication of the preservation order was made on pages 8, 9, and 10 of the Daily Sun Newspapers of Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Vol. 18 No. 5257. “That the 14 days have elapsed since the publication of the preservative order. “That no one has indicated an interest in any of the property subject to the preservatory order or given notice opposing the said preservatory order or has applied for the exclusion of his/her interest in the property subject to the preservatory order.

“That the applicant must approach the court within 60 days of the making of the preservatory order for a forfeiture order. “That the said motor vehicles and cycles are now at various degrees of deterioration in terms of quality and utility, with diminished value.” The lawyer also moved the affidavit in support of the final forfeiture order, deposed to by one Nnanna Alamezie, a litigation officer in the legal department of the agency.

In the affidavit, the deponent averred that on June 9, 2023, the Court made a preservative order in respect of the applicant’s ex-parte concerning the subject matter of the said application and that the enrolled order was published on pages 8, 9 & 10 of the Daily Sun Newspapers of Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Vol. 18 No. 5257.

The deponent also stated that he was informed by the counsel to the applicant, Ibrahim, in their office on July 13, 2023, that 14 days have elapsed since the publication of the preservative order, and that no one has indicated an interest in any of the property subject to the preservatory order or given notice opposing the said preservatory order or has applied for the exclusion of his/her interest in the property subject to the preservatory order.

Alamezie equally stated that the applicant must approach the court within 60 days of the making of the preservatory order for a final forfeiture order, adding that the said motor vehicles and cycles are now at various degrees/states of deterioration in terms of quality and utility, with diminished value. The deponent further averred that there is no proprietary right of anyone in the property sought to be forfeited, and that no one will be prejudiced by the grant of the application.