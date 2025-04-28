Court Orders FG To Maintain Status Quo In Marriage, Citizenship Contract Dispute

Share

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday directed all parties in a contract dispute over the e-Citibiz platform to maintain the status quo pending the hearing of the substantive suit.

Anchor Dataware Solutions Limited filed suit (FHC/ABJ/CS/770/2025) against the Federal Ministry of Interior, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, challenging the April 15, 2025 termination of its Public–Private Partnership (PPP) contract.

The platform automates expatriate quotas, business permits, citizenship processes, and marriage registrations.

In its originating summons, Anchor Dataware seeks declarations that the PPP agreement remains valid and that its disengagement was unlawful and breached the contract’s terms.

The firm also requests an injunction preventing the ministry from appointing another service provider without adhering to the three-month termination notice in clause 13.1, and ₦20 million in damages.

At Monday’s sitting, counsel for Anchor Dataware, A.O. Amagwula, and defense counsel, Abiola Olawola, informed the court that the defense had just been served with the plaintiff’s counter-affidavit and required time to respond. Justice Nwite subsequently adjourned the matter to June 3, 2025, to allow pleadings to be completed.

In granting the status-quo order, the judge held:

“This is a court of record. If a matter is before the court, justice demands that, without any pronouncement, parties must stay action on all issues related to the case pending the hearing of the substantive suit.”

Defense counsel assured the court that the ministry and its co-defendants would comply with the order and refrain from any steps that might prejudice the dispute’s resolution.

