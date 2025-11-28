A Federal High Court in Abuja has compelled the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately hand over 27 houses wrongly seized by the commission.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik gave the order on Friday, November 28, while delivering a judgment in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025 filed by the EFCC.

New Telegraph recalls that the EFCC had, on March 13, obtained an ex parte interim forfeiture order against the 27 properties, which it claimed were from gotten proceeds of unlawful ventures.

After its publication of the interim forfeiture order in the Punch newspaper of April 4, as declared by the court, James Ikechukwu Okwete and his company, Jamec West African Limited, claimed ownership of 26 properties, while Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo showed interest in House No. 12, Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Okwete, Jamec Ltd, and Oladapo raised objections to EFCC’s subsequent application for final forfeiture of the properties and, in a judgment on October 31, Justice Abdulmalik upheld their objection, thereby striking out EFCC’s application for final forfeiture and vacating the earlier order for interim forfeiture, and ordered the commission to immediately hand over the properties.

Also, in the October 31 judgment, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik said, based on her analysis of the evidence presented before the court, “I firmly find that the property owner/respondent’s (Okwete’s) affidavit to show cause has merit.

“Additionally, I hold in favour of Adebukunola Oladapo being a person interested in House No 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT, that since the learned senior counsel for the applicant (EFCC) has informed the court that it has no objection to her affidavit to show cause, that her affidavit filed to show cause, stands substantiated in its entirety.

“Without more, I forthwith set aside and vacate in its entirety the interim order of Forfeiture granted on 13th March 2025 to the applicant in respect of the properties listed in the schedule attached to the applicant’s ex parte originating motion.

“Accordingly, I order the immediate release of the aforementioned properties/their documents to the property owner/respondent and the House No. 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT to Adebukunola Oladapo, respectively.

“In that vein, the applicant’s motion for final forfeiture, along with the corresponding responses filed, are now otiose. I hold,” Justice Abdulmalik said.

Notably, lawyer to Okwete and Jamec Ltd, Serekowei Larry (SAN) has written to the Chairman of the EFCC complaining about the commission’s alleged failure to comply with the judgment.

The November 27 letter written by Larry on behalf of Okwete and Jamec Ltd reads: “We write as counsel to Mr James Okwete and his company Jamec West Africa Ltd, the property owners, to formally apprise you of the events that have followed this case since 31st October, 2025, when judgment was given against you.

“As indicated above, judgment was given by the Federal High Court, coram: Hon. Justice Joyce O. Abdulmalik, on Friday, 31st October, 2025, in the presence of your counsel, led by Maryam Hayatudeen Esq.

“On 14th November, 2025, the judgment order was served on your good office, and nothing was done to obey it.

“On 26th November, 2025, the Federal High Court, through its Enforcement Unit, led by Mrs Lilian Amenger, proceeded to your office to execute the judgment which simply required your office to hand over the title documents of the properties, subject matter of the suit, to the officials of the court,

“In straight words, your office refused to do so, thereby blatantly disobeying the said judgment, which in its penultimate paragraph used the words, ‘the immediate release.’

“In any regime, talk less of a democracy, it will be the height of it, if judgments of the court are blatantly disobeyed. We, however, want to believe that you are not aware of what happened, hence this letter.

“We anticipate your positive reactions within a reasonable time before we take further steps.”