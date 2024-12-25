Court Orders DSS To Release Miyetti Allah’s President, Pending Trial

Share

An Abuja High Court has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the detained President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, pending his trial.

Justice Mohammed Zubairu, ordered the AttorneyGeneral of the Federation, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, and Director-General of the DSS, Mr Adeola Ajayi, to immediately admit him to administrative bail.

Justice Zubairu, a vacation judge, made the order after an ex-parte motion moved by Bodejo’s counsel, Reuben Atabo, SAN.

Although the motion ex-parte, marked: M/16976/2024, was moved by Atabo on Monday, the certified true copy of the order was made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

NAN earlier reported that Bodejo, in the motion dated and filed on Dec. 19, had prayed the court to order his release from the detention of State Security Service (SSS), also known as DSS, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application.

