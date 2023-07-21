Court Orders DSS To Allow Kanu Access Doctor Of Choice

An Abuja Federal High Court yesterday ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, access to his personal doctor. Kanu, who has been in the custody of the DSS for some time now, is challenging the government’s refusal to allow him unhindered access to his private doctors.

Justice Binta Nyako held that the leader of the outlawed separatist group is entitled to the doctor of his choice as guaranteed under fundamental human rights but, however, added that ex-expenses incurred should be borne by him. Justice Nyako agreed with Kanu’s lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), that his client in the custody of the DSS is entitled to a medical examination which should be at his cost.

In his suit, Kanu requested the court for an order directing the DSS to allow him to enforce his right to access his private doctor and health records. He sought an order of mandamus compelling the DSS to allow him unhindered access to his medical doctor among other prayers, to conduct an independent examination to ascertain his state of health, as earlier ordered by Justice Nyako on October 21, 2021, and as required by the express provisions of Section 7 of the Anti-Torture Act 2017.

The IPOB chief listed some of the records he would require from the DSS as, his admission records, medical and clinical notes, nursing notes, observation charts and documentation during treatment or stay-in-hospital, laboratory test results, pharmaceutical records, radiological scans, images and reports, blood transfusion records, physiotherapy and rehabilitative treatment records, clinical findings, as well as diagnosis and treatment prescribed records.

In her judgment, Justice Nyako held that Kanu is en- titled to his medical record and that the DSS should not interfere with this right. The court further held that his medical examination outside the facility of the DSS should be supervised by a team of doctors and that the reports should be sealed for security purposes.