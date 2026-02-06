On Thursday, an Enugu State High Court sitting in Enugu ordered the British Government to pay the sum of £20 million each to the families of 21 coal miners killed in 1949 during the Iva Valley Coal Mine massacre in Enugu State.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Anthony Onovo held that the killing of the miners by British colonial authorities constituted an unlawful and extrajudicial violation of the right to life.

New Telegraph recalls that the incident occured when the miners were protesting harsh working conditions, wage discrimination, and unpaid salaries.

Following the incident, twenty-one miners were killed, and 51 others were injured during the incident on November 18, 1949.

The suit (No: E/909/2024) was filed by human rights activist Mazi Greg Onoh, seeking compensation and a formal apology from the British Government. The court dismissed objections based on sovereign immunity, ruling that historical injustices remain justiciable under Nigeria’s Constitution.

Justice Onovo ordered the British Government to pay a total of £420 million, with a per cent post-judgment interest per annum, and to issue written apologies to the victims’ families to be published in Nigerian and UK newspapers within 60 days.

The court also directed the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Attorney-General of the Federation to initiate diplomatic engagement with the British Government to enforce the judgment.