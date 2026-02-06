Court Orders Britain To Pay £420m To 21 Coal Miners Killed By Colonial Masters

Justice Anthony Onovo of the High Court Enugu yesterday ordered the British Government to pay £20 million each to the families of the 21 coal miners killed in Enugu State in 1949 by the colonial masters.

The massacre took place at the Iva Valley Coal Mine in Enugu on November 18, 1949, which was the administrative capital of the Eastern Region of Britishadministered Nigeria at the time.

The miners were protesting harsh working conditions, racial disparities in wages and unpaid back wages and when their demands were not met, they adopted a “go-slow” protest method and occupied the mine to prevent management from locking them out.

This led to British superintendent to shoot and kill 21 coal miners and injured 51 others. The victims were Sunday Anyasodo, Ani Oha, Andrew J. Obiekwe Okonkwo, Augustine Chiwetalu, Onoh Ugwu, Ngwu Offor, Ndunguba Eze, Okafor Agu, Livinus Ukachunwa, Jonathan Agu Ozoani, Moses Ikegbu Okoloha and Chukwu Ugwu. Others were Thomas Chukwu, Simon Nwachukwu, Agu Alo, Ogbonnia Ani Chima, Nnaji Nwachukwu, William Nwaku, James Onoh Ekeowa, Felix Nnaji, and Ani Nwaekwe.

The suit filed by human rights Activist Greg Onoh sought an acknowledgment of liability, a formal apology from the British Government, and comprehensive compensation for the loss of their loved ones. Justice Onovo ruled that the massacre was unlawful and extrajudicial violation of the right to life, holding British colonial administration liable and orders substantial compensation, formal apologies, and diplomatic action.

According to him, the British government, must be held accountable and must make reparations to the families of the 21 coal miners. The court said: “This defenceless coal miners were asking for improved work conditions, they were not embarking on any violent action against the authorities, but yet were shot and killed.

“The 1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th respondents should pay £20 million per victim, totaling £420 million, payable by the British Government as effective remedy and compensation for the violations of the right to life.”