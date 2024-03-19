Court orders Binance to release data on Nigerian traders to EFCC

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered Binance Holdings Limited to provide the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with comprehensive information of all persons from Nigeria trading on its platform. Justice Emeka Nwite granted the interim order after ruling on the ex-parte motion moved by EFCC’s lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho. The interim order was granted to enable the anti-graft agency unravel the alleged money laundering and terrorism financing on Binance, a crypto currency exchange platform.

The ex-parte motion was brought pursuant to Sections 6(b), (h), (I), 7(1), (a)(2), and 38 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Establishment Act, 2004 and Section 15 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 (as amended) and the inherent powers of the court.

In the affidavit in support of the motion deposed to by an operative of the EFCC, Hamma Bello, he said he was attached to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the commission domiciled in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). Bello averred that following the inauguration of the Technical Committee on Currency Stability and Forex Manipulation by the ONSA, the SIT “received an intelligence stating the nefarious activities (money laundering and terrorism financing) on Binance.

He added that on receipt of the Intelligence, the team began investigation by conducting surveillance of the activities of the platform. Bello, who said that the matter was of utmost urgent public interest, said the data provided, would enable the commission accomplish its investigation activities.