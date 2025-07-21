Court Orders Arrest Of Woman Over Claims Of Sexual Abuse Against Ex-Husband

A Lagos High Court in Ikeja has handed a marching order to the Nigerian Police Force to arrest and produce a housewife, Rahmat Omolara Animashaun, over alleged accusations of sexual assault which she made against her husband about their two children.

The court’s order is the latest in a case involving the two minor children and based on an investigative report by the police and accompanying legal advice from both the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

A Bench warrant for the arrest of the woman was issued by Justice I.O. Harrison after the woman failed to appear in court on July 9, 2025, in a pending criminal case marked LD/25997C/25, which was filed by the State of Lagos.

Both the DPP and Lagos State Ministry of Justice recommended the woman’s prosecution for multiple criminal offences.

As far as the DPP’s legal advice was concerned, Ms. Animashaun will answer to a charge relating to perjury, bringing false accusation, making false statement to a public fficer with intent, and attempt to pervert justice.

The offences are punishable under Sections 86, 95, 96, and 97(3) of the Lagos State Criminal Law, Chapter C17, Volume 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.