Court Orders Arrest Of University Don Over Alleged Electoral Fraud

Share

A High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has ordered the arrest of Professor Ignatius Uduk, a lecturer at the University of Uyo, for failing to appear in court during the delivery of judgement in an election fraud case.

Uduk, who served as the returning officer for Essien Udim State Constituency during the 2019 general election, faces charges of perjury and illegal publication of false results.

The case, prosecuted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has seen multiple delays. At the last hearing of the matter, when the professor and his counsel failed to appear for the scheduled judgement, the court adjourned for an hour.

The defence counsel later informed the judge that he was unwell and had communicated this via text, asking another lawyer to represent him temporarily.

However, the prosecution’s team led by Clement Onwuenweunor, requested that the professor’s bail be revoked, and a fresh Bench warrant be issued for his arrest.

The court while accepting the prosecution’s request, acknowledged that it had received medical reports concerning Uduk’s health issues, but decided that trial should proceed. Justice Bassey Nkanang granted the request, revoking the professor’s earlier bail and issued a new arrest warrant.

The case has been adjourned to February 5 for judgement. Uduk, who was initially arraigned in December 2020, has repeatedly failed to attend hearings, which led to an earlier arrest warrant issued against him.

Despite pleading not guilty to the charge, the case has experienced multiple delays, including a change of defence counsel and Uduk collapsing during cross examination in a previous session.

Share

Please follow and like us: