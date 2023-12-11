Court orders appearance of suspected land grabber, Owonla

Justice Adenike Coker of a Lagos High Court has ordered a suspected land grabber, Moroof Owonla, also known as Kaka, alongside others, to appear before her to answer to the two criminal suits filed against him by the Lagos State Government. Justice Coker particularly mandated the lawyer representing the alleged land grabber, Oyetayo Eboh, to ensure his appearance on January 24, 2024. Meanwhile, the fundamental rights action instituted by Owonla will be entertained on January 30, 2024.

In ordering Owonla to appear before the court, Justice Coke noted that the Lagos State Government (LASG) was working to bring multiple cases against any single individual together under a single court to give them a fuller perspective. According to the judge, “The Lagos State Government wants to bring all the cases together to give the court a full view of the story. Cases about one person should be heard in one court.”

The Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) had filed an eight-count charge against Owonla, Olu-Aminu Yemisi Abdulaziz and Ganiyu Aminu over conspiracy to commit a felony by forcible entry into land in the Ayobo area of the state. In the charge, the defendants, were alleged to have on August 5, 2022, procured the services of thugs numbering about twenty, invaded a hotel situated at No 34, Faguson Osagie Street and with intent to deprive a businessman, Hassan Alli, carted away building materials valued over N20 million. The offence, the prosecution said, is contrary to Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, while the land grabbing offence is contrary to Section 2 (3) of the Properties Protection Law of Lagos State 2016.